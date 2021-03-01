 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 18:40  |  43   |   |   

1 March 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 25 February 2021, Oliver Bedford, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 15,395 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").  

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)  
a) Name Oliver Bedford  
 
 
2 Reason for the notification  
 
a) Position/status PDMR  
Non Executive Director  
   
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification  
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
 
a) Name Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc  
 
 
b) LEI 213800LRYA19A69SIT31  
 
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    
  Ordinary Shares  
     
Identification code    
  ISIN: GB00B02WHS05  
     
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares  
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)  
98.40 pence 15,395  
   
   
d) Aggregated information    
     
     
- Aggregated volume 15,395 ordinary shares in aggregate  
     
- Price £15,148.68  
e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2021  
 
 
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange  
 
 

Following the above acquisition of shares, Oliver Bedford holds 58,335 Ordinary Shares in the Company, including 6,532 shares owned by a Person Closely Associated.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31    




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding 1 March 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) PDMR Notification Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 25 February 2021, Oliver Bedford, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 15,395 ordinary shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:44 Uhr
Total voting rights
10:43 Uhr
Issue of Equity
26.02.21
Issue of Equity
25.02.21
Interim Management Statement
24.02.21
Transaction in Own Shares
23.02.21
Net Asset Value(s)
17.02.21
Transaction in Own Shares
16.02.21
Net Asset Value(s)
15.02.21
Offer Update
12.02.21
Issue of Equity - Update