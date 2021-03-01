 

Amy Armstrong Named Global CEO for Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 18:30  |  67   |   |   

Mat Baxter Becomes Initiative Chairman and Takes on Additional Role Within IPG

New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that long-term Initiative leader Amy Armstrong is being named Chief Executive Officer of the global media agency. She succeeds Mat Baxter, who will take on the role of Global Chairman at Initiative through 2021. Mat has served as Initiative’s CEO since 2016, and will stay within IPG in a new leadership role that the company plans to announce in the coming months.

Amy has held leadership roles at various IPG agencies for over 20 years, most recently as U.S. CEO for Initiative. Since joining Initiative in 2016, Amy has transformed the company’s U.S. operations, including driving business results for her clients and substantial revenue growth for the agency. Amy’s leadership has focused on transparency, consistency, and fostering a high-performance culture. During her tenure, the agency has received accolades including being named U.S. Comeback Agency of the Year by Ad Age, U.S. Media Agency of the Year by Adweek, and most recently being named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age. Initiative’s U.S. operations also won significant new business under Amy’s leadership, including Liberty Mutual, Nintendo, Gilead, and T-Mobile, creating one of the strongest new business track records in the media sector. 

Amy has also been a steadfast champion for diversity and inclusion for the agency. Unhappy with the role biases play in conventional hiring approaches, Amy overhauled Initiative’s recruiting process to one that achieves bias neutrality. Her work is helping the agency build more fair and equitable representation of BIPOC within the company. Under Amy’s leadership, diversity has increased throughout the U.S. operations, although much work still remains to be done.

“During his tenure as CEO, Mat has brought a strategic lens, as well as a focus on culture and creativity as the key drivers of consumer media engagement. This has led to a transformation at Initiative, making it one of our fastest-growing businesses and the top media agency network in terms of global new business momentum,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG. “Mat has the ability to attract and develop top talent, and under his leadership the Initiative team has seen significant evolution, with clients turning to the network for advice and solutions across a broader range of marketing challenges. We’re excited to have him look at other areas of our portfolio that he can help transform and elevate. We are also fortunate that his long-time partner, Amy, who has played a key role in Initiative’s strong record of success in recent years, will be stepping into the global CEO role, which ensures that the positive trajectory for Initiative and its clients can continue,” added Philippe.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amy Armstrong Named Global CEO for Initiative Mat Baxter Becomes Initiative Chairman and Takes on Additional Role Within IPGNew York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that long-term Initiative leader Amy Armstrong is being named Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Interpublic Group to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference
24.02.21
IPG and The Executive Leadership Council Host Event with Business Leaders called “Black Business Icons: From C-Suite to the Boardroom”
24.02.21
Interpublic Prices Offering of $1.0 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes
23.02.21
Rapport Becomes First Media Agency to Offer All U.S. Clients Sustainable Out-of-Home Ad Products That Purify the Air
23.02.21
Reprise Appoints Vincent Spruyt as Chief AI Officer and Sets Agency to Become a Leader in the AI Revolution
16.02.21
IPG Mediabrands Appoints Global Chief Communications Officer
10.02.21
Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Ninth Consecutive Year
10.02.21
IPG Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
08.02.21
IPG Mediabrands’ Latest Media Responsibility Index Proves Top Platforms Have Responded Favorably to Network’s Media Responsibility Push