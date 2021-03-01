ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics

SF Studios will continue to manage the theatrical release of the majority of STX films in the Nordics with Amazon Prime Video to distribute in the Pay 1 window across the region in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. As recently announced, SF Studios and STX extended their longstanding output deal, first signed in 2015.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”), a global entertainment company, and Amazon Prime Video announced today they have closed a multi-year first window output deal in the Nordics effective immediately. This deal expands on the existing multi-territory output partnership the two companies signed in the UK, France and Italy in 2020.

As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video subscribers in the territory will have exclusive access to view STXinternational’s slate of titles, including premiering on the service in 2021, The Mauritanian starring Jodie Foster (Golden Globe winner for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture), Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley. Plus, launching later after theatrical release, Guy Ritchie’s upcoming untitled spy thriller led by Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; the aerial war epic Devotion from Black Label Media; high-octane action-thriller Cop Shop starring Gerard Butler; the critical sensation I Care A Lot with Rosamund Pike (Golden Globe winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy) from Black Bear Pictures; and female comedy Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“We made a strategic decision in January 2020 to maximize the potential for our film titles across Europe with our friends at Amazon,” said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. “The success of that alliance allows us to significantly expand our production and acquisition slate and bring the very best in top-quality filmed entertainment to the marketplace. Adding Nordics is an exciting next step and with so many changes taking place across the distribution landscape, partnerships such as this are essential in allowing us to continue to deliver a consistent volume of commercial titles to our partners around the world.”