Sixt SE: Long-standing Chairman of Managing Board Erich Sixt to resign from office after AGM 2021 and aims then to take over chair of Supervisory Board; Alexander and Konstantin Sixt appointed Co-CEOs

01-March-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pullach, 1. March 2021 - After more than 50 years of managing the company, the long-standing Chairman of the Managing Board Erich Sixt will, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, resign from the Managing Board of Sixt SE at the age of 76 years after this year's Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for 16. June 2021. The Supervisory Board has approved the termination of his contract with effect as of the aforementioned date today.  Erich Sixt aims to become subsequently a member of the Supervisory Board and to become its Chairman. He will therefore stand for election as a member of the Supervisory Board by this year's Annual General Meeting. The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Friedrich Joussen, will resign from the Supervisory Board of Sixt SE after this year's Annual General Meeting.

Today, the Supervisory Board has appointed, as successors of Erich Sixt in the Group Management, his sons Alexander Sixt and Konstantin as joint managing board chairmen and Co-CEOs with effect as of 17. June 2021. Konstantin Sixt joined the company in 2005 and Alexander Sixt in 2009. Both are members of the Managing Board of Sixt SE since 2015 and have played a key role in shaping the success and strong growth of the company. With Alexander and Konstantin Sixt, the fourth generation of the Sixt family will take over the company management.



Contact:
Nicole Schillinger
Head of Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

01-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
