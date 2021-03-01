 

Materion and Radian Audio Partner to Increase Production of High-End Truextent Acoustic Beryllium Diaphragms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 19:33  |  34   |   |   

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) and California-based Radian Audio have announced that they will partner together to manufacture Truextent premium acoustic beryllium diaphragms used in high-end loudspeakers for both the pro audio and home audiophile markets.

Materion has produced Truextent acoustic beryllium speaker domes, cones and diaphragms for more than 20 years, supplying high-end speaker makers around the globe. Recognized around the world by OEMs and ODMs, Truextent genuine all beryllium acoustic components enable these firms to provide their clientele with unrivaled crystal-clear sound reproduction, thanks to beryllium’s high stiffness-to-weight ratio. This property improves the diaphragm’s pistonic motion, dramatically reducing unwanted distortion or sound “breakup.”

This partnership will enable Materion to offer increased volume to support the growing high-end acoustic industry and support continued growth into the next decade. It also sets the stage for potential future collaborative efforts between the companies in the effort to bring the acoustic benefits of beryllium to a wider audience.

Radian Audio is a fully integrated manufacturer, from concept, design, and assembly of LF and HF transducers. It has a global supply chain to match its domestic and international sales.

“Materion has supplied Radian Audio with premium acoustic beryllium domes, cones and diaphragm assemblies for a number of years,” said Clive Grannum, President, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “Both companies are focused on producing best-in-class audio components, so joining forces through this partnership ensures that we can meet the increasing demand for high-end speakers.”

“Radian Audio is at the forefront of premium audio development and manufacturing. We strive to be the best and partnering with Materion on their Truextent beryllium diaphragms is a natural evolution toward our commitment to provide the best in audio,” said Dwight Tobiano, President of Radian.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Learn more at (http://materion.com/About).

Or connect via:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation
Twitter - https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos

About Radian Audio:

Radian Audio, based in Pomona, California, is an OEM loudspeaker compression driver manufacturer, serving the sound contractor/fixed installation market and the portable/tour sound industry. With over three decades of success under its belt, Radian Audio proudly enters its fourth decade as an OEM and ODM supplier of drivers and speaker components.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Materion and Radian Audio Partner to Increase Production of High-End Truextent Acoustic Beryllium Diaphragms Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) and California-based Radian Audio have announced that they will partner together to manufacture Truextent premium acoustic beryllium diaphragms used in high-end loudspeakers for both the pro audio and home …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Materion Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides First Quarter 2021 Earnings Guidance
05.02.21
Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled
04.02.21
Materion Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Date and Declares Dividend