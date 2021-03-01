 

US Foods Spring Scoop Caters to Consumers’ Growing Interest in Well-Being, Sustainability

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Spring 2021 Scoop, “Hungry for Better,” which features products that cater to consumers’ growing interest in dining options that support their planet, their communities and themselves. Today’s consumers are more deliberate and conscientious about their dining choices and are seeking products with simple and authentic ingredients that can also satisfy specific dietary needs. At the same time, they are also demanding products with sustainable attributes, and research shows that these consumer behaviors have only intensified since the start of the pandemic. To meet this growing need, US Foods Spring Scoop highlights 21 products that offer a well-being and/or sustainable attribute and are part of the company’s growing portfolio of products under the Hungry for Better initiative.

“With Spring Scoop, we are focusing on products that support our Hungry for Better initiative,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “Understandably, today’s diners are concerned about ways they can enhance their diet and minimize their impact on the environment. Spring Scoop was developed to not only address an elevated focus on well-being but also offers products that align with consumers’ continued interest in sustainable products. Hungry for Better answers these demands with offerings that may have once been considered ‘trendy’ but are now table stakes.”

The US Foods Hungry for Better initiative focuses on product innovation under three key pillars: well-being, which includes products made with simple ingredients, plant-forward products and functional foods that contain at least one positive nutrient content claim; sustainable products that are responsibly sourced or contribute to waste reduction; and locally sourced products1. As always, Spring Scoop products are designed to provide versatile, labor-savings solutions ideal for dine-in and takeout.

Well-Being Products To Wow Diners

US Foods understands that today’s consumer wants to eat smart, and the events of 2020 have only elevated their efforts. Many consumers have made dietary and lifestyle changes since the start of the pandemic, with research showing that 31% of consumers2 said they've been trying to eat less meat since coronavirus began and 86% of consumers3 are equally or more concerned about nutritional content since the onset of the pandemic. Spring Scoop offers a range of options to meet these needs, with plant-forward products, items with a clean-label profile and functional foods.

