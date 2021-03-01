DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing Schaltbau Holding AG finishes 2020 at upper end of forecast, Strategy 2023 presented, capital measure secured (news with additional features) 01.03.2021 / 19:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Group revenue up by 2.1% to EUR 502.3 million on like-for-like basis (forecast: EUR 500 million) EBIT margin improves from 3.7% to 4.3% on like-for-like basis (forecast: approx. 4%) Forecast for 2021: Group revenue between EUR 520 and EUR 540 million, Group EBIT margin approx. 5% Strategy 2023: Improved financial performance, profitable growth in core business and development of new, attractive markets, especially for components business Capital measure secured: Agreement on pre-placement of convertible bonds for EUR 60 million concluded with investors

Munich, 1 March 2021 - Today, the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2] published its preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020.

Order intake for the fiscal year 2020 totalled EUR 538.3 million, equivalent to 1.1% growth on a like-for-like basis. Schaltbau achieved Group revenue of EUR 502.3 million. Excluding the corporate entities Alte and the Sepsa Group, which were divested in 2019, revenue grew organically by 2.1%, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBIT margin came in at 4.3%. Order intake, Group revenue and the EBIT margin are therefore all at the upper end of the recently announced forecast for the fiscal year 2020.

"With our targeted countermeasures we came through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis year very well," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "The Schaltbau Group's current portfolio structure proved particularly robust throughout the crisis. All our units continue to work vigorously on the measures we have adopted in order to bring about a sustainable increase in the Group's profitability while maintaining moderate growth."