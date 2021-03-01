 

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG finishes 2020 at upper end of forecast, Strategy 2023 presented, capital measure secured

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 19:55  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing
Schaltbau Holding AG finishes 2020 at upper end of forecast, Strategy 2023 presented, capital measure secured (news with additional features)

01.03.2021 / 19:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG finishes 2020 at upper end of forecast, Strategy 2023 presented, capital measure secured

Group revenue up by 2.1% to EUR 502.3 million on like-for-like basis (forecast: EUR 500 million)
EBIT margin improves from 3.7% to 4.3% on like-for-like basis (forecast: approx. 4%)
Forecast for 2021: Group revenue between EUR 520 and EUR 540 million, Group EBIT margin approx. 5%
Strategy 2023: Improved financial performance, profitable growth in core business and development of new, attractive markets, especially for components business
Capital measure secured: Agreement on pre-placement of convertible bonds for EUR 60 million concluded with investors
 

 

Munich, 1 March 2021 - Today, the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2] published its preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020.

Order intake for the fiscal year 2020 totalled EUR 538.3 million, equivalent to 1.1% growth on a like-for-like basis. Schaltbau achieved Group revenue of EUR 502.3 million. Excluding the corporate entities Alte and the Sepsa Group, which were divested in 2019, revenue grew organically by 2.1%, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBIT margin came in at 4.3%. Order intake, Group revenue and the EBIT margin are therefore all at the upper end of the recently announced forecast for the fiscal year 2020.

"With our targeted countermeasures we came through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis year very well," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "The Schaltbau Group's current portfolio structure proved particularly robust throughout the crisis. All our units continue to work vigorously on the measures we have adopted in order to bring about a sustainable increase in the Group's profitability while maintaining moderate growth."

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG finishes 2020 at upper end of forecast, Strategy 2023 presented, capital measure secured DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing Schaltbau Holding AG finishes 2020 at upper end of forecast, Strategy 2023 presented, capital measure secured (news with additional features) 01.03.2021 / 19:55 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-News: MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and ...
DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
EQS-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Geschäftsjahr 2020 am oberen Ende der Prognose abgeschlossen, Strategie 2023 vorgestellt, Kapitalmaßnahme abgesichert (deutsch)
19:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Geschäftsjahr 2020 am oberen Ende der Prognose abgeschlossen, Strategie 2023 vorgestellt, Kapitalmaßnahme abgesichert
19:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Abschluss einer Vereinbarung zur Vorabplatzierung sowie geplantes Bezugsangebot von Pflichtwandelanleihen (deutsch)
19:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Abschluss einer Vereinbarung zur Vorabplatzierung sowie geplantes Bezugsangebot von Pflichtwandelanleihen
19:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Conclusion of a pre-placement agreement and intended subscription offer for mandatory convertible bonds
16:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steffen Munz neuer Finanzvorstand der Schaltbau Holding AG (deutsch)
16:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steffen Munz neuer Finanzvorstand der Schaltbau Holding AG
16:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
6.415
Schaltbau AG (717030) - der Turnaround ist bestätigt !!!!!!!