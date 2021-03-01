 

Boingo Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Boingo Wireless, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WIFI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash is fair to Boingo shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Boingo shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Boingo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Boingo shareholders; (2) determine whether Digital Colony is underpaying for Boingo; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Boingo shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Boingo shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

