 

Invacare Corporation Introduces the Next Generation Alber e-motion Power Assist Device

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 20:20  |  35   |   |   

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) and its subsidiary, Alber USA, LLC announced the introduction of their next generation of power assist devices – the e-motion (M25). The Alber e-motion power assist for manual wheelchairs is a push rim activated device that features wheels with a powerful in-hub motor and lithium ion batteries. The e-motion (M25) is an upgrade from the e-motion (M15), an industry-leading solution serving the marketplace since 2008.

“Alber continues to pave the way of an innovative culture at Invacare. With our second launch in less than a year, we are further strengthening our comprehensive portfolio of power assist devices. From our previous introduction of the SMOOV one, to the Alber twion, e-fix and now the new e-motion, we are providing the power of choice to our customers,” commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.

“We started on our journey to create the next generation e-motion solution by listening to our customers. Universally, they told us they wanted a power assist device that was lighter and more powerful, and we are proud to deliver a unique and superior solution that will address their needs. We are confident that current and future customers will appreciate the improvements we’ve made,” said Sebastian Zitzler, Director of Alber.

Customers will discover an array of benefits offered by the new e-motion. Compared to the prior version (M15), the new e-motion (M25) is:

Stronger

Improvements made to the motor and battery give the new e-motion 33% more power. This extra power means the maximum user weight it can support has increased by 15%, up to 330 lbs.

Faster

The new M25 can go up to 5.3 mph, an improvement of 41% compared to the e-motion M15. In addition, the new e-motion M25 has a range of up to 15.5 miles, giving most users a full day of activity.

Lighter

Technological improvements made to this generation will provide more power in a lighter device. The weight per wheel has improved by 35%, going from 23 lbs. to 17 lbs. per wheel.

Smarter

The new e-motion M25 offers a smart phone app that opens the door to a variety of benefits, including cruise mode, which allows users to set the e-motion at a constant speed so they can just steer and brake as needed. In addition, it features a unique assisted braking system when going downhill and a patented roll back delay feature.

To find out more about the new e-motion M25 or any of Alber’s industry leading products please visit: www.alber-usa.com

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest, and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

About Alber

Alber specializes in easy-to-use, convenient electromobility. The company offers mobility aids for wheelchair users, with a portfolio that contains solutions that are designed to be uniquely portable and versatile. Alber is a market leader internationally in this specific segment.

2021 Invacare Corporation. All rights reserved. Trademarks are identified by the symbols and . All trademarks are owned by or licensed to Invacare Corporation or its subsidiaries unless otherwise noted. The e-motion mark is a registered trademark in Germany. Specifications are subject to change without notification.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invacare Corporation Introduces the Next Generation Alber e-motion Power Assist Device Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) and its subsidiary, Alber USA, LLC announced the introduction of their next generation of power assist devices – the e-motion (M25). The Alber e-motion power assist for manual wheelchairs is a push rim activated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Invacare Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020