 

Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 20:22  |  31   |   |   

On January 15, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. that they only have until Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased Penumbra, Inc. shares between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-investors-o ...

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560/Fax: (405) 239-2112
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com - www.federmanlaw.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. On January 15, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
PEN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Penumbra, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
19.02.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Penumbra, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
22
Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?