 

One World Universe Inc. Announces the Addition of Steven Napoles

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports memorabilia, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has issued a corporate update to its shareholders and potential new investors.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Steven Napoles as Legal Counsel to our Team.  Mr. Napoles graduated from the University of San Diego, School of Law and specializes in Business and Real Estate Law.  Steve will be a great asset in guiding One World Universe as we expand our holdings into the Global Market,” stated CEO, Jerry Craig. 

“I am excited to join the One World Universe family, the opportunities they present and leveraging my existing relationships to further One World’s mission,” Steven Napoles proclaimed.  “The re-emergence into the Global Marketplace will launch One World into the forefront of humanitarian efforts during these difficult times.”

