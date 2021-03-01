 

PPR - $.0108 February Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 20:33  |  18   |   |   

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 1.08 cents per share on February 26, 2021, payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2021. This represents the 394th consecutive monthly dividend since the Trust’s inception in May 1988.

The following is the annualized distribution rate calculation based on the declared dividend for the month, Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at month-end and the month-end NYSE composite closing price (“Market”).

Annualized Period-end Distribution Rate

DIVIDEND

NAV

MARKET

February 28, 2021

$.0108

2.84%

3.04%

The Trust's investment objective is to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital.

The Trust is managed by Voya Investments, LLC and sub-advised by Voya Investment Management Co. LLC, and its shares are distributed by Voya Investments Distributor, LLC. The adviser, the sub-adviser and the distributor are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA). The Trust’s operations are based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Distribution Rates are calculated by annualizing dividends declared during the period (i.e., divide the monthly dividend amount by the number of days in the related month and multiply by the number of days in the fiscal year) and then dividing the resulting annualized dividend by the month-ending NAV (in the case of NAV) or the month-end closing price on the NYSE composite (in the case of Market). The distribution rate is based solely on actual dividends and distributions, which are made at the discretion of management. The distribution rate may or may not include all investment income, and ordinarily will not include capital gains.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment in the Trust will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Principal Risk Factor(s): The Trust invests primarily in below investment grade, floating rate senior loans that carry a higher than normal risk that borrowers may default in the timely payment of principal and interest on their loans, which would likely cause the value of the Trust’s Common Shares to decrease. Changes in short-term market interest rates will directly affect the yield on the Trust’s Common Shares. If such rates fall, the Trust’s yield will also fall. If interest rate spreads on Trust’s loans decline in general, the yield on the Trust’s loans will fall and the value of the Trust’s loans may decrease. When short-term market interest rates rise, because of the lag between changes in such short term rates and the resetting of the floating rates on loans in the Trust’s portfolio, the impact of rising rates will be delayed to the extent of such lag. Because of the limited secondary market for floating rate senior bank loans, the Trust’s ability to sell its loans in a timely fashion and/or at a favorable price may be limited. An increase in the demand for loans may adversely affect the rate of interest payable on new loans acquired by the Trust, and it may also increase the price of loans purchased by the Trust in the secondary market. A decrease in the demand for loans may adversely affect the price of loans in the Trust’s portfolio, which would cause the Trust’s NAV to decrease. The Trust’s use of leverage through borrowings or issuance of preferred shares can adversely affect the yield on the Trust’s Common Shares. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its assets in loans to borrowers in countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. Investment in foreign borrowers involves special risks, including potentially less rigorous accounting requirements, differing legal systems and potential political, social and economic adversity. The Trust may invest up to 15% of its assets in loans that are denominated in certain foreign currencies, however, the Trust will engage in currency exchange transactions to seek to hedge, as closely as practicable, 100% of the economic impact to the Trust arising from foreign currency fluctuations. Other risks include but are not limited to: Borrowings; Preferred Shares; Diversification Risks; and Concentration Risks. Investors should consult the Trust’s prospectus and Statement of Additional Information for a more detailed discussion of the Trust’s risks.

Voya Investments Distributor, LLC · 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPR - $.0108 February Dividend Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 1.08 cents per share on February 26, 2021, payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Change to Record Date for Determining Shareholders
24.02.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Resignation of Investment Manager, Intention to Approve Successor Manager and Second Tender Offer
01.02.21
PPR - $.0121 January Dividend