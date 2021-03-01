 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (IQDAX, IQDNX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (“Infinity Q” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQDAX, IQDNX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings”. The article reported that Infinity Q “asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings.” The article continued to state that, “[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]”

If you purchased Infinity Q securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

