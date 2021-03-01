 

Rogers Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced today the release of its 2021 ESG Report, which details the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and commitments.

“I am pleased to introduce Rogers’ first ESG Report,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO. “This Report highlights the many actions Rogers takes to ensure we are a responsible corporate citizen for our employees, customers, shareholders, suppliers and the communities in which we operate. At Rogers we believe in ‘Results, but Results in the Right Way.’”

Mr. Hoechner continued, “Ever since our founder’s son, Henry Rogers, developed a process to remove dye from paper – enabling the paper to be recycled – sustainability has been rooted at the core of Rogers. Today, we supply our advanced materials for leading-edge technologies including electric and hybrid electric vehicles that reduce CO2 emissions; advanced driver assistance systems that improve automotive safety and enable autonomous vehicles; renewable energy applications that deliver clean energy solutions; and medical applications that protect the health of our frontline workers. We are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact as we strive to enable a cleaner, safer and more connected world.”

The Report follows established sustainability and reporting frameworks, including those published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The Report includes details regarding the Company’s carbon footprint, approach to Diversity and Inclusion, and COVID-19 response, which prioritized the health and safety of Rogers’ employees, as it continued to supply customers with products.

The Report is available at the Company’s website.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which may concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause such results to differ include: our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; employee benefit costs and other risks applicable to our business. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

 



