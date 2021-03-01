 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 21:04  |  35   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (“AgEagle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UAVS) securities from September 3, 2019 through February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public’s understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about AgEagle’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 14, 2020, news broke that Amazon did not have a partnership agreement with AgEagle, and in fact never did. The Wichita Business Journal published a story with the headline: “Exclusive: Who’s AgEagle’s big customer? We now know who it’s not.”

On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report revealing that AgEagle “was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by . . . AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.” On this news, shares of AgEagle fell $5.13, or approximately 36.4%, to close at $8.96 on February 18, 2021, damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AgEagle securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (“AgEagle” or the “Company”) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:16 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27.02.21
AGEAGLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.02.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. – UAVS
25.02.21
AGEAGLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. on Behalf of AgEagle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.02.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors
18.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – UAVS
18.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors
18.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
29
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. noch investieren ?