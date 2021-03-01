 

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Inc. (Formerly Yukoterre Resources Inc.) Announces Successful Completion of Reverse Take-Over Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 21:02  |  55   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILO WELLNESS INC. (formerly Yukoterre Resources Inc.) (“Silo Wellness”) (CSE:SILO) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its reverse take-over transaction (the “RTO”) with FlyOverture Equity Inc. (“FlyOverture”). The common shares of Silo Wellness (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) will commence trading under the new ticker symbol “SILO” after the CSE issues its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the RTO. The Resulting Issuer Shares are anticipated to commence trading this week.

Pursuant to the RTO, Silo Wellness indirectly acquired, through an amalgamation with its wholly owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding securities of FlyOverture in exchange for common shares of Silo Wellness (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) on a one-for-one basis. Immediately prior to the completion of the RTO, Silo Wellness completed a consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of two pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share and disposed of its holdings of mining leases and claims in the Division Mountain Property to an arms-length third party.

“The completion of the RTO and anticipated trading of SILO on the CSE, represents two key milestones necessary for Silo Wellness to further the mission,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, CEO of Silo Wellness. “Our business model offers the investment community a unique proposition that will incorporate potential clinical applications through our patent-pending nasal spray device in Jamaica, experiential exposure with our wellness retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, cultivation expertise of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica as well as consumer access via our multi-SKU branded functional mushroom product line.”

Mr. Gordon went on to say, “We are excited by the opportunity to broaden our investor base and build shareholder confidence through the excellent leadership team we have assembled.”

Further details of the RTO are included in the CSE Form 2A Listing Statement filed by Silo Wellness on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further information about the business and operations of Silo Wellness are available at www.silowellness.com.

$5 Million Financing

Immediately prior to the closing of the RTO, the approximately $2.5 million gross proceeds from the previously announced brokered private placement financing (the “Sub Receipt Financing”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of FlyOverture were released to FlyOverture. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share of FlyOverture (collectively, the “FlyOverture Shares”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of FlyOverture exercisable at a price of $0.33 (collectively, the “FlyOverture Warrants”) for a period of 24 months from the date of the RTO. Subsequently, the FlyOverture Shares were exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares and the FlyOverture Warrants were exchanged for common share purchase warrants of Silo Wellness (the “Resulting Issuer Warrants”) in each case on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the terms of the amalgamation agreement dated as of August 25, 2020, as amended, among Silo Wellness, FlyOverture and a wholly owned subsidiary of Silo Wellness (the “Amalgamation Agreement”).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Inc. (Formerly Yukoterre Resources Inc.) Announces Successful Completion of Reverse Take-Over Transaction NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SILO WELLNESS INC. (formerly Yukoterre Resources Inc.) (“Silo Wellness”) (CSE:SILO) is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Yukoterre Announces Conditional Approval of Reverse Takeover Transaction With Silo Wellness
05.02.21
Silo Wellness Closes $2.5 Million Subscription Receipt Financing With Another $2.4 Million in Escrow