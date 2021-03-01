Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Inc. (Formerly Yukoterre Resources Inc.) Announces Successful Completion of Reverse Take-Over Transaction

Pursuant to the RTO, Silo Wellness indirectly acquired, through an amalgamation with its wholly owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding securities of FlyOverture in exchange for common shares of Silo Wellness (the “ Resulting Issuer Shares ”) on a one-for-one basis. Immediately prior to the completion of the RTO, Silo Wellness completed a consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of two pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share and disposed of its holdings of mining leases and claims in the Division Mountain Property to an arms-length third party.

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILO WELLNESS INC. (formerly Yukoterre Resources Inc.) (“ Silo Wellness ”) (CSE:SILO) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its reverse take-over transaction (the “ RTO ”) with FlyOverture Equity Inc. (“ FlyOverture ”). The common shares of Silo Wellness (the “ Resulting Issuer Shares ”) will commence trading under the new ticker symbol “SILO” after the CSE issues its final exchange bulletin confirming the completion of the RTO. The Resulting Issuer Shares are anticipated to commence trading this week.

“The completion of the RTO and anticipated trading of SILO on the CSE, represents two key milestones necessary for Silo Wellness to further the mission,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, CEO of Silo Wellness. “Our business model offers the investment community a unique proposition that will incorporate potential clinical applications through our patent-pending nasal spray device in Jamaica, experiential exposure with our wellness retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, cultivation expertise of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica as well as consumer access via our multi-SKU branded functional mushroom product line.”

Mr. Gordon went on to say, “We are excited by the opportunity to broaden our investor base and build shareholder confidence through the excellent leadership team we have assembled.”

Further details of the RTO are included in the CSE Form 2A Listing Statement filed by Silo Wellness on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further information about the business and operations of Silo Wellness are available at www.silowellness.com.

$5 Million Financing

Immediately prior to the closing of the RTO, the approximately $2.5 million gross proceeds from the previously announced brokered private placement financing (the “Sub Receipt Financing”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of FlyOverture were released to FlyOverture. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share of FlyOverture (collectively, the “FlyOverture Shares”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of FlyOverture exercisable at a price of $0.33 (collectively, the “FlyOverture Warrants”) for a period of 24 months from the date of the RTO. Subsequently, the FlyOverture Shares were exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares and the FlyOverture Warrants were exchanged for common share purchase warrants of Silo Wellness (the “Resulting Issuer Warrants”) in each case on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the terms of the amalgamation agreement dated as of August 25, 2020, as amended, among Silo Wellness, FlyOverture and a wholly owned subsidiary of Silo Wellness (the “Amalgamation Agreement”).