RADA Electronic Industries Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report

NETANYA, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company’s website (www.rada.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.



