 

H&R Block Recognized as One of Best Places to Work in 2021 for LGBTQ Equality

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a perfect 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) was recognized as one of HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

H&R Block is one of just eight companies in Kansas City, and 21 in Missouri to receive a 100% score on the Corporate Equality Index, the leading benchmarking survey and report that measures how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“At Block, we want to go beyond inclusivity and foster a culture of belonging where associates can bring their whole, authentic selves to work, and where they feel included, inspired, and supported,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “I’m proud of our efforts toward diversity, inclusion, and belonging that have allowed us to be recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality.”

The 2021 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
●        Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
●        Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
●        Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
●        Corporate social responsibility.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

Learn more about the 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

About H&R Block 

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com




