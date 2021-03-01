Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares First Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

