Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares First Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, management, redevelopment and development of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets, as well as select sub-markets, with access to large pools of skilled labor in the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005605/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare