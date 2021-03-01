Glaukos Appoints Denice Torres and Dr. Leana Wen to its Board of Directors

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Denice Torres and Dr. Leana Wen to its Board of Directors, effective today. With the addition of these two directors, Glaukos’ Board of Directors will be comprised of nine directors, eight of whom are independent.

“We are delighted and honored to welcome these highly accomplished professionals to the Glaukos Board. Each of these extraordinary women brings a wealth of relevant experience, perspective, leadership and wisdom that will greatly enhance our Board and be invaluable to our growing global organization,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “With more than 25 years of management experience in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer healthcare, Denice is a highly accomplished executive who has led significant, successful business transformations. As a practicing emergency physician and former Baltimore Health Commissioner, Leana is a sought-after and trusted expert on a range of health policy and public health issues. I believe both women will play integral roles in Glaukos’ future and look forward to their insights, guidance and counsel as we advance our mission to transform the treatment of chronic eye disease for the benefit of patients worldwide.”