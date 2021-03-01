Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Any purchases made pursuant to the program will be made from time to time in the open market, privately negotiated transactions or other manners as permitted by federal securities laws. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees authorized the repurchase, through June 30, 2022, of an additional $150 million of its outstanding common shares under the company’s existing share repurchase program. The prior authorization will expire on March 10, 2021.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

