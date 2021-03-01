Helios Technologies Subsidiary Receives John Deere Supplier Innovation Award

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that its subsidiary, Faster S.r.l , has been selected as a recipient of the John Deere Supplier Innovation Award for 2020 for its multi-connection couplings with integrated valve system.

The Helios Technologies multi-connection couplings with integrated valve system (Photo: Business Wire)

The award is presented to a select group of Suppliers who have demonstrated innovation in a product or service they provide to John Deere. Award selections are based on four factors: creativity, feasibility, collaboration, and bottom-line impact. John Deere created the Supplier Innovation Awards in 2010 to promote innovation in the Company's supply base and to recognize suppliers who think creatively.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We thank John Deere for this great honor. This is a tremendous recognition for Helios Technologies’ vision and progress towards smart hydraulics. Faster S.r.l. supplies quick release couplings to John Deere operations throughout the world. In synergy with our Sun Hydraulics LLC business, our engineering teams have combined the advantages and features of MultiFaster and Sun electro-hydraulic cartridge valves into an integrated manifold, reducing complexity and increasing reliability of the hydraulic circuit as a result.” Mr. Matosevic added, “Our relationship with Deere dates back more than 35 years, and we look forward to extending our productive relationship well into the future."

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

