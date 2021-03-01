 

Helios Technologies Subsidiary Receives John Deere Supplier Innovation Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that its subsidiary, Faster S.r.l, has been selected as a recipient of the John Deere Supplier Innovation Award for 2020 for its multi-connection couplings with integrated valve system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005870/en/

The Helios Technologies multi-connection couplings with integrated valve system (Photo: Business Wire)

The Helios Technologies multi-connection couplings with integrated valve system (Photo: Business Wire)

The award is presented to a select group of Suppliers who have demonstrated innovation in a product or service they provide to John Deere. Award selections are based on four factors: creativity, feasibility, collaboration, and bottom-line impact. John Deere created the Supplier Innovation Awards in 2010 to promote innovation in the Company's supply base and to recognize suppliers who think creatively.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We thank John Deere for this great honor. This is a tremendous recognition for Helios Technologies’ vision and progress towards smart hydraulics. Faster S.r.l. supplies quick release couplings to John Deere operations throughout the world. In synergy with our Sun Hydraulics LLC business, our engineering teams have combined the advantages and features of MultiFaster and Sun electro-hydraulic cartridge valves into an integrated manifold, reducing complexity and increasing reliability of the hydraulic circuit as a result.” Mr. Matosevic added, “Our relationship with Deere dates back more than 35 years, and we look forward to extending our productive relationship well into the future."

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Subsidiary Receives John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that its subsidiary, Faster S.r.l, has been selected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:06 Uhr
Helios Technologies Reports Strong Sequential and Year-over-Year Sales Growth and Solid Cash Generation in Fourth Quarter 2020
16.02.21
Helios Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call