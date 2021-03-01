 

Cable One Announces Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021   

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (“Cable One” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a private offering (the “Offering”) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $200 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the “2026 Notes”, the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. Cable One expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million principal amount of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $30 million principal amount of 2028 Notes, in each case exercisable within a period of 13 days from the date the Notes are first issued.

Cable One intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to finance a portion of the purchase price in connection with the acquisition of the equity interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC (“Hargray”) that Cable One does not already own.

In certain circumstances and during specified periods, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders into cash, shares of Cable One’s common stock or a combination thereof at Cable One’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of each series of Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Cable One and will be guaranteed by Cable One’s wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities or that guarantee certain of its capital markets indebtedness.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof will be offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes and the guarantees thereof will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The Notes, the guarantees thereof and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, the guarantees thereof or the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

Wertpapier


