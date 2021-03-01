Fluor-Led Joint Venture Opens 8-Mile 183 South Project in Austin, Texas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Colorado River Constructors, its joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, has opened the new U.S. Highway 183 South, formerly Bergstrom Expressway, one of Austin’s most important arterial roadways.

Pictured is Loyola Lane for the 183 South project in Austin, Texas. Note: Photo courtesy of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

“It is always gratifying to finish a project and successfully deliver it to the client,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “This project represents Fluor’s commitment to providing the most significant improvements to the U.S. Highway 183 corridor since the mid-1960s.”

The Fluor-led joint venture was awarded a $581 million design-build contract by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority in 2015 to design and reconstruct approximately 8 miles of U.S. Highway 183 from U.S. Highway 290 in Austin, to State Highway 71 near the Austin Bergstrom International Airport. The project broke ground in 2016.

The project added capacity to one of Austin’s most important arterial roadways that serves more than 60,000 vehicles per day. The project included the design and construction of six new tolled lanes (three in each direction), new general purpose (frontage) lanes, five grade-separated interchanges, 38 new bridges including four new pedestrian bridges and two new direct connect flyover ramps, along with the installation of intelligent traffic management systems. Enhanced landscaping and aesthetics, trailhead improvements, and bike and pedestrian sidewalks with shared-use paths were also included along the entire corridor to provide east Austin with multimodal connections to the community.

Fluor has been continuously designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 20 years and is currently delivering the I-635 LBJ East Project and the Southern Gateway Project in Dallas. In addition, Fluor was recently awarded the Oak Hill Parkway Project in southwest Austin, just 10 miles west of the 183 South Project.

Fluor’s design-build presence began in Austin in 2002 with the construction of State Highway 130, Segments 1-4, which was completed in 2009.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005919/en/