 

Fluor-Led Joint Venture Opens 8-Mile 183 South Project in Austin, Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 22:03  |   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Colorado River Constructors, its joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, has opened the new U.S. Highway 183 South, formerly Bergstrom Expressway, one of Austin’s most important arterial roadways.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005919/en/

Pictured is Loyola Lane for the 183 South project in Austin, Texas. Note: Photo courtesy of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

Pictured is Loyola Lane for the 183 South project in Austin, Texas. Note: Photo courtesy of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

“It is always gratifying to finish a project and successfully deliver it to the client,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “This project represents Fluor’s commitment to providing the most significant improvements to the U.S. Highway 183 corridor since the mid-1960s.”

The Fluor-led joint venture was awarded a $581 million design-build contract by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority in 2015 to design and reconstruct approximately 8 miles of U.S. Highway 183 from U.S. Highway 290 in Austin, to State Highway 71 near the Austin Bergstrom International Airport. The project broke ground in 2016.

The project added capacity to one of Austin’s most important arterial roadways that serves more than 60,000 vehicles per day. The project included the design and construction of six new tolled lanes (three in each direction), new general purpose (frontage) lanes, five grade-separated interchanges, 38 new bridges including four new pedestrian bridges and two new direct connect flyover ramps, along with the installation of intelligent traffic management systems. Enhanced landscaping and aesthetics, trailhead improvements, and bike and pedestrian sidewalks with shared-use paths were also included along the entire corridor to provide east Austin with multimodal connections to the community.

Fluor has been continuously designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 20 years and is currently delivering the I-635 LBJ East Project and the Southern Gateway Project in Dallas. In addition, Fluor was recently awarded the Oak Hill Parkway Project in southwest Austin, just 10 miles west of the 183 South Project.

Fluor’s design-build presence began in Austin in 2002 with the construction of State Highway 130, Segments 1-4, which was completed in 2009.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor-Led Joint Venture Opens 8-Mile 183 South Project in Austin, Texas Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Colorado River Constructors, its joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, has opened the new U.S. Highway 183 South, formerly Bergstrom Expressway, one of Austin’s most important arterial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Fluor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
23.02.21
Phase One of Fluor-Led Port Access Road Opens to Traffic in Charleston, South Carolina