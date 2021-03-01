Avaya Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in March 2021:
- JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 2nd
- The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Virtual) on Thursday, March 4th
- The Jefferies Virtual Enterprise Communications Summit on Wednesday, March 10th
- 2021 Stephens Inc. Best Ideas Conference (Virtual) on Thursday, March 11th
For more information about these and other events, access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005932/en/
