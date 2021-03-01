Avaya Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in March 2021:

JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 2 nd

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Virtual) on Thursday, March 4 th

The Jefferies Virtual Enterprise Communications Summit on Wednesday, March 10 th

2021 Stephens Inc. Best Ideas Conference (Virtual) on Thursday, March 11th

For more information about these and other events, access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/.