Omeros Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but our team’s list of accomplishments is impressive – submission of the BLA for transplant-associated TMA and life-saving treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients with narsoplimab, reinstatement of separate payment for our ophthalmic product OMIDRIA, entry into the clinic for our MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, and the addition of substantial working capital to our balance sheet,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros’ chairman and chief executive officer. “As we entered the new year, the team maintained its momentum, continuing to build on these achievements. The BLA was granted priority review and our commercial launch plan is on track to bring narsoplimab to patients as soon as we receive approval. The only complement inhibitor in the I-SPY COVID-19 trial, narsoplimab is the focus of growing attention from international government agencies and global organizations in the fight against COVID, and we are advancing the drug across IgA nephropathy, aHUS and an expanding set of indications. Once again secured, OMIDRIA revenues are increasing and will continue to provide working capital to fund our pipeline, including OMS906, which remains on schedule to read out initial data next quarter, and the rest of our programs. 2021 has started strong, and we expect that it will finish even stronger.”

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers, today announced recent highlights and developments as well as financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, which include:

Fourth Quarter and Recent Developments

Narsoplimab is Omeros’ lead antibody targeting MASP-2 to inhibit activation of the lectin pathway of complement and is under review by FDA for the treatment of TA-TMA and is in Phase 3 clinical programs in immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and critically ill COVID-19 patients. Recent narsoplimab-related developments include the following: FDA accepted and granted priority review to the BLA for narsoplimab for the treatment of TA-TMA and set a PDUFA date of July 17, 2021. FDA also indicated in its filing letter that FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the BLA. Priority review is granted to applications for therapies that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of serious conditions. Omeros completed the application for a New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for narsoplimab, which, if granted, would provide for special payment to hospitals for narsoplimab when administered in the hospital inpatient setting. The NTAP interim rule is expected in the second quarter of 2021. As part of our reimbursement efforts, we applied, and received preliminary support from CMS, for ICD-10 procedural and diagnostic codes in connection with the use of narsoplimab in the treatment of TA-TMA. At the 2020 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, Omeros made a presentation directed to the pharmacodynamics of narsoplimab in humans and primates, which subsequently was published in the peer-reviewed journal Blood . Omeros also had a significant presence at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy in February, including a podium presentation by Dr. Samer Khaled of City of Hope on the pivotal clinical trial results with narsoplimab in TA-TMA. Narsoplimab entered the I-SPY COVID-19 platform trial, which is evaluating drugs and investigational products for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Narsoplimab is the only complement inhibitor invited to participate in this trial. The trial utilizes Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative's adaptive platform trial design, which is intended to increase trial efficiency by minimizing the number of participants and time required to evaluate potential treatments. Omeros has continued treating COVID-19 patients with narsoplimab under compassionate use – to date, nine more in Bergamo, Italy and four in the U.S. All of these patients prior to receiving narsoplimab were severely ill, intubated, had multiple comorbidities, and had failed other therapies, including anti-virals, targeted anti-inflammatory therapeutics, convalescent plasma and steroids. Following treatment with narsoplimab, the laboratory improvements and clinical outcomes of these patients are consistent with those seen in the initial cohort of Bergamo patients and published in Immunobiology . A manuscript detailing the findings and clinical outcomes of the second cohort of patients is in preparation.

Recent developments regarding Omeros’ ophthalmic drug OMIDRIA include the following: In December 2020, CMS confirmed that OMIDRIA qualifies for separate payment in the ASC setting under its policy for non-opioid pain management surgical drugs, effective retroactively from October 1, 2020, when pass-through reimbursement for OMIDRIA expired. A new study showing that OMIDRIA significantly decreases retinal thickness and macular edema caused by cataract surgery has been selected for a podium presentation at the 2021 Congress of American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery in August. This study further confirms previously published clinical data showing that OMIDRIA significantly reduces the incidence of sight-threatening cystoid macular edema while precluding the need for perioperative steroids.

Updates regarding Omeros’ other development programs and platforms include the following: Initial data are expected next quarter from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OMS906, the company’s inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement. The placebo-controlled, double-blind, single-ascending-dose and multiple-ascending-dose trial is assessing the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of OMS906. Omeros has completed all of the intravenous dosing cohorts in the single ascending dose study and expects to begin subcutaneous dosing this month.



Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2020, OMIDRIA revenues were $10.6 million. This compares to OMIDRIA revenues of $26.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the expiration of pass-through reimbursement for OMIDRIA on October 1, 2020 and the uncertainty around separate payment for OMIDRIA until CMS confirmed in December that OMIDRIA qualifies for separate payment when used in the ASC setting under CMS’ policy for non-opioid pain management surgical drugs.

Total costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $44.4 million, compared to $51.5 million in the preceding quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a technology license payment related to the OMS906 program in that earlier quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Omeros reported a net loss of $37.3 million, or $0.60 per share, which included non-cash expenses of $3.5 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares to the prior year fourth quarter, when Omeros reported a net loss of $29.2 million or $0.58 per share, which included non-cash expenses of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per share.

As of December 31, 2020, Omeros had $135.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments available for operations.

Full Year 2020

Revenues for 2020 were $73.8 million compared to $111.8 million for 2019. The decrease was due to the reduction in cataract surgeries performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty regarding Medicare Part B reimbursement for OMIDRIA after its pass-through status expired on October 1, 2020. In December 2020, CMS confirmed separate payment for OMIDRIA in the ASC setting effective retroactively as of October 1.

For the year ending December 31, 2020, total costs and expenses were $184.4 million, compared to $175.2 million in the prior year.

OMEROS CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product sales, net $ 10,632 $ 33,417 $ 73,813 $ 111,805 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 87 401 902 865 Research and development 26,458 40,588 110,817 109,696 Selling, general and administrative 17,903 16,132 72,695 64,626 Total costs and expenses 44,448 57,121 184,414 175,187 Loss from operations (33,816 ) (23,704 ) (110,601 ) (63,382 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (13,374 ) — Interest expense (7,988 ) (5,811 ) (26,751 ) (22,657 ) Other income 374 290 654 1,553 Loss before income taxes (41,430 ) (29,225 ) (150,072 ) (84,486 ) Income tax benefit 4,157 — 12,011 — Net loss $ (37,273 ) $ (29,225 ) $ (138,061 ) $ (84,486 ) Comprehensive loss $ (37,273 ) $ (29,225 ) $ (138,061 ) $ (84,486 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.60 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (2.41 ) $ (1.71 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 61,659,835 58,233,988 57,176,743 49,523,444

OMEROS CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 134,953 $ 60,788 Working capital 114,549 48,286 Restricted investments 1,055 1,154 Total assets 181,042 136,969 Total current liabilities 36,736 55,459 Lease liability 32,552 35,822 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net 236,288 158,213 Accumulated deficit (872,672 ) (734,611 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (120,752 ) (109,021 )

