Helios Technologies Reports Strong Sequential and Year-over-Year Sales Growth and Solid Cash Generation in Fourth Quarter 2020

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We ended the year on a strong note with all businesses exceeding our expectations in revenue and profitability. The Helios team worked extremely hard through a very challenging macro environment in 2020 and drove excellent results and superior shareholder return. We realized strong demand across a number of our markets, especially in agriculture, marine and health and wellness. The Balboa acquisition also exceeded our expectations in their first two months as part of the Helios family.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended January 2, 2021. Results include the acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (known as “Balboa Water Group” or “Balboa acquisition”) on November 6, 2020.

Over the last couple quarters, we have talked about diversifying our end markets. We are pleased to report that we have already won our first diversified markets customer with product offerings in the hydraulics segment and over time expanding into the electronics segment. We continue to pursue additional opportunities to diversify.”

He continued, “As we enter 2021, we are investing in expanding capacity as well as manufacturing and productivity improvements. Importantly, we are confident that we can keep driving growth and delivering improved margins over time. Our cash generation remains robust and we are focused on maintaining financial flexibility to support our flywheel acquisition strategy. In fact, we continued to de-lever our balance sheet. In the fourth quarter, we were able to pay down debt and achieve net leverage of 3.0x1, significantly better than anticipated at the time of the Balboa acquisition.”

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See comments regarding forward-looking non-GAAP measures in the Forward-Looking Information statement of this release. 1 On a pro-forma basis for Balboa Water Group

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change % Change Net sales $ 151.6 $ 125.9 $ 25.7 20% Gross profit $ 52.7 $ 47.4 $ 5.3 11% Gross margin 34.8% 37.7% (290) bps Operating income $ 10.4 $ 18.8 $ (8.4) (45%) Operating margin 6.9% 14.9% (800) bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 18.8% 18.5% 30 bps Net income $ 5.6 $ 13.8 $ (8.2) (60%) Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.43 $ (0.26) (60%) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 19.2 $ 17.2 $ 2.0 12% Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.06 11% Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.1 $ 29.2 $ 5.9 20% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2% 23.2% - bps

See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’s use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain non-recurring charges) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the non-GAAP measures described above help improve the understanding of its operating performance.

Sales

Sales reflected improving demand across all markets, in particular agriculture and marine, and the Balboa acquisition, which contributed $26.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $3.8 million favorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit included $1.9 million of inventory step-up amortization related to the Balboa acquisition, a (120) basis-point impact to margin. Gross profit and margin were also influenced by mix of products sold, the business model of the Balboa acquisition, which has lower gross margin but higher operating margin, as well as the increasing freight costs and constraints with the supply chain and labor affecting productivity.

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses: as a percentage of sales, increased 290 basis points, reflecting both the business model of the Balboa acquisition and continued cost containment initiatives which were offset by $7.1 million of acquisition- and financing-related costs and $0.4 million of integration costs and officer transition.

Amortization of intangible assets: $8.8 million was up from $4.5 million in the prior year reflecting the acquisition.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $4.7 million in the quarter, up $1.5 million compared with the prior-year period due to increased debt balances.

Effective tax rate: 22.4% compared with 18.1% in the prior-year period driven by favorable tax incentives in the prior-year period, while the fourth quarter 2020 rate was affected by one-time non-deductible costs incurred during the Balboa acquisition.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and earnings per share: $5.6 million $0.17 per share.

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $0.60 compared with $0.54 last year on better-than-expected performance of the Balboa acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: unchanged at 23.2% compared with the prior-year period.

Full Year 2020 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change % Change Net sales $ 523.0 $554.7 $ (31.7) (6%) Gross profit $ 196.2 $212.3 $ (16.1) (8%) Gross margin 37.5% 38.3% (80) bps Operating income $ 35.4 $90.1 $ (54.7) (61%) Operating margin 6.8% 16.2% (940) bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 19.5% 20.3% (80) bps Net income $ 14.2 $60.3 $ (46.1) (76%) Diluted EPS $ 0.44 $1.88 $ (1.44) (77%) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 71.9 $77.7 $ (5.8) (7%) Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 2.24 $2.43 $ (0.19) (8%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 121.2 $131.1 $ (9.9) (8%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2% 23.6% (40) bps

Sales

The majority of the change in sales reflected the effect on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, including government-mandated operational closure in Italy and global shelter-at-home orders, somewhat offset by the Balboa acquisition.

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $2.0 million favorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross margin was affected by lower volume and a (40) bps impact from inventory step-up amortization related to the Balboa acquisition.

SEA expenses: $106.8 million, or 20.4% of sales and included $7.3 million in acquisition- and finance-related costs, $2.6 million in officer transition costs and approximately $1.9 million incremental SEA expenses from the Balboa acquisition.

Amortization of intangible assets: $22.1 million compared with $18.1 million in prior year.

Goodwill impairment charge: $31.9 million, related to Faster’s change in market outlook resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $2.1 million improvement to $13.3 million from lower debt balances through most of the year.

Effective tax rate: 17.6%, excludes non-taxable goodwill impairment charge, and includes certain one-time benefits in the second quarter 2020 that reduced the year-to-date effective tax rate; Effective tax rate was 20.0% in 2019.

Earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Earnings per share: included a $31.9 million charge for goodwill impairment and $7.3 million in acquisition- and financing-costs and also reflects the effect of reduced sales volume, partially offset by cost management efforts, lower interest expense and a one-time tax benefit.

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: change was similarly impacted by lower sales volume.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: only (40) basis point change despite the influence of the pandemic on sales volume as a result of effective cost management efforts, production efficiencies and strong margin profile of acquisition.

Hydraulics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions, except per share data) Hydraulics Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 31.3 $ 36.2 $ (4.9) (14%) EMEA $ 34.4 $ 31.1 $ 3.3 11% APAC $ 37.4 $ 35.2 $ 2.2 6% Total Segment Sales $ 103.1 $ 102.5 $ 0.6 1% Gross Profit $ 37.6 $ 37.2 $ 0.4 1% Gross Margin 36.5% 36.3% 20 bps SEA Expenses $ 18.0 $ 16.9 $ 1.1 7% Operating Income $ 19.6 $ 20.3 $ (0.7) (3%) Operating Margin 19.0% 19.8% (80) bps

Fourth Quarter Hydraulics Segment Review

Higher sales were driven by increases in Europe, Middle East, Africa (“EMEA”) and Asia/Pacific (“APAC”), regions which were impacted primarily by demand from the construction and agricultural end markets. This more than offset softness in the Americas; foreign currency exchange rates had a $3.7 million favorable adjustment on sales.

Gross margin improved 20 basis points due to higher sales, a favorable change in sales mix, the effectiveness of the factory consolidation of the CVT facility in Florida and savings from cost containment efforts, including over-time management, decreased usage of temporary labor and inventory and supplies expense management.

The change in operating margin was driven by increased investment in R&D spend to drive future revenue growth and corporate operating costs allocated to the segment.

Electronics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions, except per share data) Electronics Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 37.5 $ 19.5 $ 18.0 92% EMEA $ 4.9 $ 2.0 $ 2.9 145% APAC $ 6.1 $ 1.9 $ 4.2 221% Total Segment Sales $ 48.5 $ 23.4 $ 25.1 107% Gross Profit $ 17.0 $ 10.2 $ 6.8 67% Gross Margin 35.0% 43.5% (850) bps SEA Expenses $ 8.0 $ 7.2 $ 0.8 11% Operating Income $ 9.0 $ 3.0 $ 6.0 200% Operating Margin 18.5% 12.9% 560 bps

Fourth Quarter Electronics Segment Review

Sales increased as a result of the Balboa acquisition, which added $26.1 million in revenue in the fourth quarter. While demand from the marine market is increasing, sales are affected by supply chain constraints and the continued impact in other markets from the pandemic. Sales also reflect the intentional shift in customer base which involved releasing certain contractual obligations enabling broader market penetration.

Gross margin reflects the different business model of the Balboa acquisition, which has lower gross margins which is offset by lower SEA expense structure.

Operating margin of 18.5% demonstrates the business model of the Balboa acquisition, which has an inherently lower operating expense structure. SEA expenses increased due to the incremental expenses from the Balboa acquisition.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Total debt increased to $462.4 million at January 2, 2021 from $300.4 million at December 28, 2019 reflecting net debt repayment of $48.3 million through the year and additional borrowings of $200 million for the acquisition.

Cash and cash equivalents at January 2, 2021 were $25.2 million, up $3.1 million from the end of 2019.

Pro-forma net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 3.0x at January 2, 2021 demonstrating the Company’s financial strategy to flex up leverage to support its acquisition strategy and then use cash generated from operations to pay down debt. At the end of the fourth quarter 2020, the Company had $144.0 million available on its revolving line of credit.

Adjusted net cash provided by operations increased to $108.6 million in 2020 compared with $101.2 million in 2019. The Company generated $31.5 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter compared with from $39.6 million in the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $14.6 million, or approximately 3% of sales demonstrating the focus on cash preservation in light of the influence of COVID-19 on economic conditions. The Company expects to return to its more normalized capital investment level of approximately 5% of sales going forward.

Paid 97th sequential quarterly cash dividend on January 20, 2021.

2021 Outlook

The following provides the Company’s expectations for 2021. This assumes constant currency rates and that markets served continue to recover from the global pandemic.

2020 Actual 2021 Outlook Consolidated revenue $523 million $675 - $705 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2% 23% - 24% Interest expense $13 million $16 - $18 million Effective tax rate* 17.6% 24% - 26% Depreciation $18 million $22 - $24 million Amortization $22 million $30 - $31 million Capital expenditures ~3% of sales ~5% of sales Non-GAAP Cash EPS $2.24 $2.75 - $3.10 * Included certain one-time benefits in the second quarter 2020 that reduced the full year effective tax rate.

Mr. Matosevic concluded, “We are implementing augmented values streams to drive growth and profitability at Helios. We expect our recent addition of BJN Technologies and the establishment of our Center of Engineering Excellence to enable quicker integration of technology capabilities, leverage talent and know-how across the organization and open opportunities to address new markets. We believe that fully integrating these elements of our business also creates a more cohesive operation that can deliver enhanced performance and value for our customers.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company’s strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the effectiveness of Creating the Center of Engineering Excellence; (iii) the Company’s financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company’s ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company’s ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) the risk that the Acquisition will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all, our failure to realize the benefits expected from the Acquisition, our failure to promptly and effectively integrate the Acquisition and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers (iii) risks related to health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks and similar outbreaks, including, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company’s revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (v) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. “Business” and Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and Part II, Item IA, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release will discuss some historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating its performance. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. You should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This news release also presents forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s 2021 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

Financial Tables Follow:

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 % Change 2021 2019 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 151,618 $ 125,927 20% $ 523,040 $ 554,665 (6)% Cost of sales 98,902 78,500 26% 326,812 342,383 (5)% Gross profit 52,716 47,427 11% 196,228 212,282 (8)% Gross margin 34.8% 37.7% 37.5% 38.3% Selling, engineering and administrative expenses 33,525 24,134 39% 106,831 99,665 7% Restructuring charges - - NM - 1,724 NM Amortization of intangible assets 8,791 4,521 94% 22,114 18,065 22% Loss on disposal of intangible asset - - NM - 2,713 NM Goodwill impairment - - NM 31,871 - NM Operating income 10,400 18,772 (45)% 35,412 90,115 (61)% Operating margin 6.9% 14.9% 6.8% 16.2% Interest expense, net 4,714 3,164 49% 13,286 15,387 (14)% Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net (1,237) (938) 32% (1,555) (846) 84% Other non-operating (income) expense, net (233) (315) (26)% (366) 267 (237)% Income before income taxes 7,156 16,861 (58)% 24,047 75,307 (68)% Income tax provision 1,605 3,052 (47)% 9,829 15,039 (35)% Net income $ 5,551 $ 13,809 (60)% $ 14,218 $ 60,268 (76)% Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.43 (60)% $ 0.44 $ 1.88 (77)% Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,113 32,044 32,088 32,015 Dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 NM = Not meaningful

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,216 $ 22,123 Restricted cash 41 39 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,493 and $1,131 97,623 66,677 Inventories, net 110,372 85,195 Income taxes receivable 1,103 3,196 Other current assets 19,664 15,359 Total current assets 254,019 192,589 Property, plant and equipment, net 163,177 145,854 Deferred income taxes 6,645 5,803 Goodwill 443,533 377,569 Other intangible assets, net 419,375 294,651 Other assets 10,230 5,285 Total assets $ 1,296,979 $ 1,021,751 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,477 $ 29,730 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,985 16,898 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 24,941 14,377 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net 16,229 7,623 Dividends payable 2,891 2,884 Income taxes payable 1,489 4,941 Total current liabilities 128,012 76,453 Revolving lines of credit 255,909 208,708 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 189,932 84,062 Deferred income taxes 78,864 49,290 Other noncurrent liabilities 36,472 25,602 Total liabilities 689,189 444,115 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000 shares authorized, 32,121 and 32,047 shares issued and outstanding 32 32 Capital in excess of par value 371,778 365,310 Retained earnings 270,320 267,658 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,340) (55,364) Total shareholders’ equity 607,790 577,636 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,296,979 $ 1,021,751

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Year Ended January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,218 $ 60,268 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,695 35,215 Goodwill impairment 31,871 - Stock-based compensation expense 5,781 5,207 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,107 717 Benefit for deferred income taxes (3,631) (551) Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 1,874 - Forward contract losses (gains), net 5,458 (2,863) Other, net 1,006 4,614 (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 727 5,657 Inventories 570 (1,450) Income taxes receivable 1,731 (2,459) Other current assets (1,856) (4,043) Other assets 4,030 1,772 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts payable 10,569 (10,750) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,806 5,700 Income taxes payable (5,127) 6,234 Other noncurrent liabilities (3,273) (2,057) Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value - (10,731) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,556 90,480 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (217,029) - Capital expenditures (14,580) (25,025) Proceeds from dispositions of equipment 100 196 Cash settlement of forward contracts (3,524) 2,478 Software development costs (865) - Net cash used in investing activities (235,898) (22,351) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 117,565 129,951 Repayment of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (79,609) (176,750) Borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt 119,727 - Repayment of borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt (5,958) (5,465) Proceeds from stock issued 1,344 1,650 Dividends to shareholders (11,550) (11,525) Debt issuance costs (1,714) - Payment of contingent consideration liability (830) (8,016) Other financing activities (1,234) (1,588) Net cash used in financing activities 137,741 (71,743) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,304) 2,261 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,095 (1,353) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 22,162 23,515 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 25,257 $ 22,162

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Sales: Hydraulics $ 103,079 $ 102,550 $ 407,192 $ 442,812 Electronics 48,539 23,377 115,848 111,853 Consolidated $ 151,618 $ 125,927 $ 523,040 $ 554,665 Gross profit and margin: Hydraulics $ 37,617 $ 37,248 $ 150,312 $ 161,401 36.5% 36.3% 36.9% 36.4% Electronics 16,973 10,179 47,790 50,881 35.0% 43.5% 41.3% 45.5% Corporate and other (1,874) - (1,874) - Consolidated $ 52,716 $ 47,427 $ 196,228 $ 212,282 34.8% 37.7% 37.5% 38.3% Operating income and margin: Hydraulics $ 19,584 $ 20,275 $ 81,996 $ 86,027 19.0% 19.8% 20.1% 19.4% Electronics 8,963 3,016 19,363 21,994 18.5% 12.9% 16.7% 19.7% Corporate and other (18,147) (4,519) (65,947) (17,906) Consolidated $ 10,400 $ 18,772 $ 35,412 $ 90,115 6.9% 14.9% 6.8% 16.2%

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 % Change

y/y Q2 % Change

y/y Q3 % Change

y/y Q4 % Change

y/y YTD 2020 % Change

y/y Americas: Hydraulics $ 37.3 (10%) $ 34.2 (17%) $ 27.7 (36%) $ 31.3 (14%) $ 130.5 (20%) Electronics 21.6 (17%) 13.4 (50%) 21.4 (11%) 37.5 92% 93.9 (2%) Consol. Americas 58.9 (13%) 47.6 (30%) 49.1 (27%) 68.8 24% 224.4 (13%) % of total 45% 40% 40% 45% 43% EMEA: Hydraulics 33.5 (20%) 31.2 (15%) 32.1 1% 34.4 11% 131.2 (7%) Electronics 2.5 0% 1.9 6% 1.5 (29%) 4.9 145% 10.8 29% Consol. EMEA 36.0 (19%) 33.1 (14%) 33.6 (1%) 39.3 19% 142.0 (5%) % of total 28% 28% 27% 26% 27% APAC: Hydraulics $ 33.0 (0%) $ 36.7 3% $ 38.4 10% $ 37.4 6% $ 145.5 5% Electronics 1.6 (11%) 1.9 12% 1.5 (17%) 6.1 221% 11.1 54% Consol. APAC 34.6 (1%) 38.6 3% 39.9 9% 43.5 17% 156.6 7% % of total 27% 32% 33% 29% 30% Total $ 129.5 (12%) $ 119.3 (17%) $ 122.6 (11%) $ 151.6 20% $ 523.0 (6%) 2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 % Change

y/y Q2 % Change

y/y Q3 % Change

y/y Q4 % Change

y/y YTD 2019 % Change

y/y Americas: Hydraulics $ 41.6 58% $ 41.2 4% $ 43.3 13% $ 36.2 (18%) $ 162.3 9% Electronics 26.1 (13%) 26.6 (5%) 24.0 (12%) 19.5 (17%) 96.3 (12%) Consol. Americas 67.7 20% 67.8 0% 67.3 2% 55.7 (18%) 258.6 0% % of total 46% 47% 49% 44% 47% EMEA: Hydraulics 41.8 113% 36.8 (9%) 31.9 (8%) 31.1 (11%) 141.6 9% Electronics 2.5 (7%) 1.8 (33%) 2.1 (22%) 2.0 0% 8.4 (17%) Consol. EMEA 44.3 99% 38.6 (11%) 34.0 (9%) 33.1 (10%) 150.0 7% % of total 30% 27% 25% 26% 27% APAC: Hydraulics 33.1 99% 35.7 53% 34.9 12% 35.2 9% 138.9 34% Electronics 1.8 (5%) 1.7 (15%) 1.8 13% 1.9 12% 7.2 0% Consol. APAC 34.9 89% 37.4 47% 36.7 12% 37.1 9% 146.1 32% % of total 24% 26% 26% 29% 26% Total $ 146.9 51% $ 143.8 6% $ 138.0 2% $ 125.9 (9%) $ 554.7 9%

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 GAAP operating income $ 10,400 $ 18,772 $ 35,412 $ 90,115 Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets 8,791 4,521 22,114 17,924 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 7,088 - 7,264 11 Restructuring charges - - 361 1,724 CEO and officer transition costs 161 - 2,592 - Loss on disposal of intangible asset - - - 2,713 Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Other - - - 127 Inventory step-up amortization 1,874 - 1,874 - M&A integration costs 257 - 257 - Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 28,571 $ 23,293 $ 101,745 $ 112,614 GAAP operating margin 6.9% 14.9% 6.8% 16.2% Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin 18.8% 18.5% 19.5% 20.3%

Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Net income $ 5,551 $ 13,809 $ 14,218 $ 60,268 Interest expense, net 4,714 3,164 13,286 15,387 Income tax provision 1,605 3,052 9,829 15,039 Depreciation and amortization 13,890 9,209 39,695 35,215 EBITDA 25,760 29,234 77,028 125,909 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 7,088 - 7,264 11 Restructuring charges - - 361 1,724 CEO and officer transition costs 161 - 2,592 - Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Loss on disposal of intangible asset - - - 2,713 Other - - - 127 Inventory step-up amortization 1,874 - 1,874 - M&A integration costs 257 - 257 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (51) (47) 652 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,140 $ 29,183 $ 121,200 $ 131,136 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2% 23.2% 23.2% 23.6% Balboa Water Group pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA 22,589 TTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 143,789

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Cash Net Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Net income $ 5,551 $ 13,809 $ 14,218 $ 60,268 Amortization of intangible assets 8,791 4,521 22,114 18,065 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 7,088 - 7,264 11 Restructuring charges - - 361 1,724 CEO and officer transition costs 161 - 2,592 - Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (51) (47) 652 Loss on disposal of intangible asset - - - 2,713 Other - - - 127 Inventory step-up amortization 1,874 - 1,874 - M&A integration costs 257 - 257 - Tax effect of above (4,543) (1,118) (8,604) (5,823) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 19,179 $ 17,161 $ 71,900 $ 77,737 Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 2.24 $ 2.43

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of January 2, 2021 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net $ 16,229 Revolving lines of credit 256,224 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 189,932 Total debt 462,385 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 25,216 Net debt $ 437,169 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA* $ 143,789 Ratio of net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA 3.0 Note: On a pro-forma basis for Balboa Water Group

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures:

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are important for investors and other readers of Helios’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios’s management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis.

