PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Proposed Private Placement of Exchangeable Senior Notes

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by PMT and exchangeable for cash, PMT’s common shares of beneficial interest (“Common Shares”) or a combination thereof, at PennyMac Corp.’s election. The interest rate, exchange rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. The Notes will be PennyMac Corp.’s senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of its present and future senior unsecured debt and senior to any future subordinated debt.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) (“PMT” or the “Company”) today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PennyMac Corp., plans to make a private offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The initial purchasers will have a 13-day option from the date of the offering to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes from PennyMac Corp. The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)) pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The net proceeds from the offering are intended to be used for PMT’s general business purposes, including funding the correspondent production and investment activity of PMT and its subsidiaries, which may include investments in mortgage servicing rights, as well as the repayment of indebtedness and working capital.

Neither the Notes nor the Common Shares issuable upon exchange of the Notes will be registered under the Securities Act. Neither the Notes nor the Common Shares issuable upon exchange of the Notes may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state. It is issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI).