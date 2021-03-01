Adamas Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock, plus the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,875,000 shares, at a price to the public of $4.40 per share. The estimated net proceeds of the offering to Adamas, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $59.2 million.

SVB Leerink and William Blair acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities acted as lead manager for the offering.