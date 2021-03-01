NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date

LUXEMBOURG, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the NeoGames’ investor relations website at ir.neogames.com. Interested parties may also dial (833) 301-1152 or, for international callers, (914) 987-7393. The conference call access code is 5833618.