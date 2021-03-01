 

Enzo Biochem to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 15

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for March 15, 2021, 4:30 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, March 15, 2021, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Monday, March 15th @ 4:30pm ET
Domestic:                    877-407-0792
International:               201-689-8263
Conference ID:           13716329
Webcast:                     http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143489

About Enzo Biochem
  

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

Contact:

For Enzo Biochem, Inc.

David Bench, CFO
212-583-0100
dbench@enzo.com

Media:

Lynn Granito        
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
lgranito@berrypr.com

Investors:

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Steve Anreder
Anreder & Company
212-532-3232
Steven.anreder@anreder.com




