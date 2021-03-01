 

ANGI Homeservices to Participate in Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:10  |  12   |   |   

DENVER, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will attend the Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021.  Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and interim CFO of ANGI Homeservices, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://ir.angihomeservices.com/presentations and https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.  

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisorAngie’s List and Handy - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361




Disclaimer

