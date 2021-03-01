 

Amedisys to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

BATON ROUGE, La., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chief Executive Officer, will present at both the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

The presentation at Raymond James on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation at Barclays on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amedisys to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences BATON ROUGE, La., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chief Executive Officer, will present at both the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Amedisys Announces Two Executive Promotions
24.02.21
Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
09.02.21
Amedisys Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Date