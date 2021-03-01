Amedisys to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences

BATON ROUGE, La., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chief Executive Officer, will present at both the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.



The presentation at Raymond James on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation at Barclays on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.