MasterCraft to Participate in Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

VONORE, Tenn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) today announced that Fred Brightbill, MasterCraft's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, presented virtually, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. EST.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on MasterCraft’s website at http://investors.mastercraft.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-eve .... The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.