Indus Announces Launch of Public Offering of 1,750,000 Shares of Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 262,500 additional shares of common stock. INDUS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance its development pipeline and acquisitions and for other corporate purposes.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including relating to the completion of the proposed offering on the date and terms described, if at all, and INDUS’s intended use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering, are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the events described in these statements are not guaranteed to occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section in INDUS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Anthony Galici

Chief Financial Officer

(860) 286-1307

agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo

Director, IR & Capital Markets

(212) 218-7914

apizzo@indusrt.com