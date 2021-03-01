 

Motus GI to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2021

01.03.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that its management team is scheduled to participate at the two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March 2021.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Meetings: Management is participating in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
   
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/mgh/2479180
 
  The webcast will be archived on the Events page on the Company’s website, www.motusgi.com

About Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the exercise of the warrants, the use of proceeds, the Company’s product development and commercialization, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential”, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com




