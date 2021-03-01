 

InflaRx Announces Closing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants

JENA, Germany, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today that it has completed its underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $5.00 per share. For each common share purchased, an investor received a warrant to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $5.80. The gross proceeds to InflaRx from the offering were approximately $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund research and development expenses for its clinical and preclinical research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 17, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email to GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

Disclaimer

