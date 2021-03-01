 

LPL Financial to Provide Wealth Management Services to Members of PSECU

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) and PSECU have entered into an agreement to provide wealth management services to the credit union’s members through LPL’s Institution Services platform using the PSECU Financial Services (PFS) brand. The advisors with PFS reported having served approximately $700 million in brokerage and advisory assets* of PSECU’s members.

With headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa., PSECU was established more than 85 years ago when 22 state employees pooled $90 to create a not-for-profit financial cooperative. It has since grown to become Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, serving more than 475,000 members with $7 billion in assets.

The financial advisors provide financial planning, retirement income planning, estate planning, and comprehensive investment advice to help PSECU members work toward a more secure financial future. The new relationship with LPL Financial will provide access to an expanded selection of investment products, allowing the advisors to tailor strategies to each member’s unique needs.

“After careful analysis, we determined that LPL put our members in the best position to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks. LPL’s commitment to client support, dedication to advisor service, and access to a wide array of investment options and innovative technology solutions set them apart from the rest,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “At PSECU, we aim to help our members achieve more, and we believe our new relationship with LPL Financial allows us to do just that.”

“We welcome these advisors to LPL’s Institution Service family. LPL understands the unique needs and opportunities of institutions like PSECU and their members,” said LPL Financial Senior Vice President Ken Hullings, head of enterprise recruiting, Business Development. “With a keen client focus, we are able to make meaningful investments in the technology, risk management and digital capabilities that enable teams to run efficient and productive programs, enrich the experience and value delivered to their members, and support the organization’s overall goals and mission.”

Learn about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com. Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

*** 2018/2019 Kehrer Bielan TPM Survey. Based on Financial Institution Market Share

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker/dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) and PSECU Financial Services (PFS) are not registered as a broker/dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using PFS, and are employees of LPL. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from and not affiliates of PSECU or PFS. PSECU has contracted with LPL to make non-deposit investment products and services available to credit union members. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

  • Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency
  • Not Credit Union Guaranteed
  • Not Credit Union Deposits
  • Obligations
  • May Lose Value

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial to Provide Wealth Management Services to Members of PSECU CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) and PSECU have entered into an agreement to provide wealth management services to the credit union’s members through LPL’s Institution Services platform using the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
LPL Financial Supports Austin Community Impacted by Winter Storm
24.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes WWK Investments
23.02.21
92 LPL Financial Advisors Named Forbes Best-In-State
22.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes CVG Wealth Management
18.02.21
LPL Financial to Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
18.02.21
LPL Financial Launches Video Series on Issues Facing Black Community
17.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Foran Financial Group
17.02.21
LPL Financial’s New Brand Identity Ushers in a New Era of Advice and Affirms to Advisors: “Your Greatness Is Our Goal”
16.02.21
LPL Financial Announces Managing Director Scott Seese to Take Personal Leave of Absence
16.02.21
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for January 2021