Bioventus to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

DURHAM, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update, with a question and answer session, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 25, 2021. Those who would like to participate may dial 844-945-2085 (442-268-1266 for international callers) and provide access code 2158468. A live webcast of the call and any accompanying materials will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/.