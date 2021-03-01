ORBCOMM to Participate at the Truist Securities 2021 Technology, Internet and Services Conference

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the Truist Securities 2021 Technology, Internet and Services Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, March 10th.



Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Truist Securities representative.