 

Silk Road Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Submitted PMA Supplement for ENROUTE Stent in Standard Surgical Risk Patients

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Silk Road Medical also announced it has submitted a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) supplement to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System which is intended to expand indications for use to include the treatment of patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy. This supplement follows the original PMA approval for the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System in high surgical risk patients.

“Throughout 2020, we made meaningful progress on our strategic, market development, and commercial goals which is a testament to the tenacity of our team and the underlying demand for TCAR,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We are well positioned for growth and success in 2021 and beyond, as we work to drive deeper physician adoption and further expand our total addressable market.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 13%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.9 million compared to $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was flat at 75% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as improvements in productivity were offset by the timing of previously announced investments in manufacturing engineering and infrastructure projects.

Operating expenses were $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $21.4 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 44%. The increase was driven by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in personnel and continued commercialization initiatives as well as the timing of certain research and development expenses, partially offset by the continued reduction in travel, tradeshow and other expenses due to COVID-19.

Net loss was $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or a loss of $0.49 per share, as compared to a loss of $8.3 million, or $0.27 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for the full year 2020 was $75.2 million, an increase of $11.9 million or 19%, compared to 2019. The increase was driven primarily by growing adoption of TCAR across an expanded base of hospital accounts, trained physicians, and sales territories, partially offset by the impact of COVID-19.

Gross profit for the full year 2020 was $53.9 million compared to $47.4 million for 2019. Gross margin for the full year 2020 declined to 72% compared to 75% in 2019, driven by unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations due to COVID-19, and previously announced investments in manufacturing engineering and infrastructure projects. The decline was partially offset by the decrease in the provision for sales returns in the second quarter.

Operating expenses were $96.8 million for the full year 2020, compared to $75.5 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 28%. The increase was driven by the timing of certain research and development initiatives and selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in personnel and continued commercialization initiatives and partially offset by the continued reduction in travel, tradeshow and other expenses due to COVID-19.

Net loss was $47.4 million in the full year 2020, or a loss of $1.44 per share, as compared to a loss of $52.4 million, or $2.28 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. This metric for the full year 2019 included a $21.0 million noncash charge resulting from the remeasurement of the fair value of our convertible preferred stock warrant liability. We continued to record adjustments to the estimated fair value of the convertible preferred stock warrants until they were exercised in connection with our IPO offering in April 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $147.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance
Silk Road Medical projects revenue for the full year 2021 to range from $102 million to $108 million.

Conference Call
Silk Road Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9820 for international callers using conference ID: 3554549. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.  

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.        

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial guidance, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, and the overall strength of our business and culture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investors:
Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com

Media:
Michael Fanucchi
Silk Road Medical
mfanucchi@silkroadmed.com

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.
Statements of Operations Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

      Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
                   
                   
Revenue $ 21,133     $ 18,634     $ 75,227     $ 63,354  
Cost of goods sold   5,217       4,721       21,291       15,927  
    Gross profit   15,916       13,913       53,936       47,427  
Operating expenses:              
  Research and development   10,036       3,264       21,271       12,272  
  Selling, general and administrative   20,872       18,156       75,524       63,220  
    Total operating expenses   30,908       21,420       96,795       75,492  
    Loss from operations   (14,992 )     (7,507 )     (42,859 )     (28,065 )
Interest income   152       441       1,104       1,656  
Interest expense   (791 )     (1,217 )     (4,411 )     (4,952 )
Loss on debt extinguishment   (1,119 )     -       (1,119 )     -  
Remeasurement of warrant liability and other income (expense), net   (6 )     (8 )     (80 )     (21,054 )
                   
    Net loss   (16,756 )     (8,291 )     (47,365 )     (52,415 )
                   
Other comprehensive loss:              
  Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net   (113 )     -       37       2  
Net change in other comprehensive loss   (113 )     -       37       2  
                   
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (16,869 )   $ (8,291 )   $ (47,328 )   $ (52,413 )
                   
                   
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (1.44 )   $ (2.28 )
                   
Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   34,063,121       30,989,705       32,965,539       22,956,679  
                   

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.
Balance Sheets Data
(Unaudited, in thousands)

              December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
                   
Assets            
Current assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,466     $ 39,181  
  Short-term investments   78,016       51,508  
  Accounts receivable, net   9,070       8,601  
  Inventories   9,989       10,322  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,787       2,878  
          Total current assets   173,328       112,490  
  Long-term investments   -       18,224  
  Property and equipment, net   2,844       2,734  
  Restricted cash   310       310  
  Other non-current assets   2,832       3,644  
          Total assets $ 179,314     $ 137,402  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Current liabilities      
  Accounts payable $ 2,598     $ 1,898  
  Accrued liabilities   16,957       15,034  
          Total current liabilities   19,555       16,932  
  Long-term debt   48,533       44,879  
  Other liabilities   3,726       3,700  
          Total liabilities   71,814       65,511  
                   
Stockholders' equity      
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value   -       -  
  Common stock, $0.001 par value   34       31  
Additional paid-in capital   346,318       263,384  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   39       2  
Accumulated deficit   (238,891 )     (191,526 )
          Total stockholders' equity   107,500       71,891  
          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 179,314     $ 137,402  
                   



Wertpapier


