Silk Road Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Silk Road Medical also announced it has submitted a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) supplement to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System which is intended to expand indications for use to include the treatment of patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy. This supplement follows the original PMA approval for the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System in high surgical risk patients.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Throughout 2020, we made meaningful progress on our strategic, market development, and commercial goals which is a testament to the tenacity of our team and the underlying demand for TCAR,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We are well positioned for growth and success in 2021 and beyond, as we work to drive deeper physician adoption and further expand our total addressable market.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 13%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.9 million compared to $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was flat at 75% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as improvements in productivity were offset by the timing of previously announced investments in manufacturing engineering and infrastructure projects.

Operating expenses were $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $21.4 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 44%. The increase was driven by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in personnel and continued commercialization initiatives as well as the timing of certain research and development expenses, partially offset by the continued reduction in travel, tradeshow and other expenses due to COVID-19.

Net loss was $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or a loss of $0.49 per share, as compared to a loss of $8.3 million, or $0.27 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2020 was $75.2 million, an increase of $11.9 million or 19%, compared to 2019. The increase was driven primarily by growing adoption of TCAR across an expanded base of hospital accounts, trained physicians, and sales territories, partially offset by the impact of COVID-19.

Gross profit for the full year 2020 was $53.9 million compared to $47.4 million for 2019. Gross margin for the full year 2020 declined to 72% compared to 75% in 2019, driven by unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations due to COVID-19, and previously announced investments in manufacturing engineering and infrastructure projects. The decline was partially offset by the decrease in the provision for sales returns in the second quarter.

Operating expenses were $96.8 million for the full year 2020, compared to $75.5 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 28%. The increase was driven by the timing of certain research and development initiatives and selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in personnel and continued commercialization initiatives and partially offset by the continued reduction in travel, tradeshow and other expenses due to COVID-19.

Net loss was $47.4 million in the full year 2020, or a loss of $1.44 per share, as compared to a loss of $52.4 million, or $2.28 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. This metric for the full year 2019 included a $21.0 million noncash charge resulting from the remeasurement of the fair value of our convertible preferred stock warrant liability. We continued to record adjustments to the estimated fair value of the convertible preferred stock warrants until they were exercised in connection with our IPO offering in April 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $147.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical projects revenue for the full year 2021 to range from $102 million to $108 million.

Conference Call

Silk Road Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 21,133 $ 18,634 $ 75,227 $ 63,354 Cost of goods sold 5,217 4,721 21,291 15,927 Gross profit 15,916 13,913 53,936 47,427 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,036 3,264 21,271 12,272 Selling, general and administrative 20,872 18,156 75,524 63,220 Total operating expenses 30,908 21,420 96,795 75,492 Loss from operations (14,992 ) (7,507 ) (42,859 ) (28,065 ) Interest income 152 441 1,104 1,656 Interest expense (791 ) (1,217 ) (4,411 ) (4,952 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,119 ) - (1,119 ) - Remeasurement of warrant liability and other income (expense), net (6 ) (8 ) (80 ) (21,054 ) Net loss (16,756 ) (8,291 ) (47,365 ) (52,415 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (113 ) - 37 2 Net change in other comprehensive loss (113 ) - 37 2 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (16,869 ) $ (8,291 ) $ (47,328 ) $ (52,413 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (2.28 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 34,063,121 30,989,705 32,965,539 22,956,679

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)