 

Ceridian Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes

MINNEAPOLIS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Ceridian also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.   

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company, and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, or a combination thereof, at the Company’s election. The offering price, interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the Notes are to be determined upon pricing of the Offering.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Ceridian expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments substantially similar to those applicable to the Notes, the number of shares of the Company’s common stock initially underlying the Notes sold in the Offering. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any potential cash payments Ceridian is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction or offset subject to a cap.

Ceridian has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the Company’s common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Company’s common stock or the Notes at that time. In addition, Ceridian expects that the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the Company’s common stock and/or by purchasing or selling shares of the Company’s common stock or other securities of the Company in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the Notes and from time to time prior to the maturity of the Notes (and are likely to do so following any conversion of the Notes, any repurchase of the Notes by the Company on any fundamental change repurchase date, any redemption date or any other date on which the Notes are retired by the Company, in each case if the Company exercises its option to terminate the relevant portion of the capped call transactions). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the Company’s common stock or the Notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the Notes and, to the extent the activity occurs following a conversion or during any observation period related to a conversion of the Notes, it could affect the number of shares, if any, and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the Notes.

