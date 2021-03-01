 

Morphic Therapeutic Announces Proposed Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Holding, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it intends to offer and sell $200.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Morphic intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Morphic. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

Morphic intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of Morphic’s product candidates, including MORF-057 and other programs generated from Morphic’s MInT Platform, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered by Morphic pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Morphic Reports Positive Interim Results from Single Ascending Dose Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MORF-057
12:55 Uhr
Morphic Announces Corporate Highlights and Financial Results for the Full Year 2020
22.02.21
Morphic Therapeutic to Host Analyst and Investor Call on March 1, 2021
16.02.21
Morphic Therapeutic to Participate in GI/Microbiome Panel Discussion at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference