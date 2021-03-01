 

Spectrum Global Solutions Provides Update on Merger with High Wire Networks

SGSI Appoints Mark Porter as New CEO

BOCA RATON, Fla., and BATAVIA, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), a single-source provider of next-generation communications network and professional services to telecommunications and enterprise markets, provides an update on the Company’s merger (the “Merger”) with High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”) and announces the appointment of Mark Porter as the new CEO of Spectrum. 

All but one of the closing conditions of the Merger have now been satisfied or waived by the parties.  The lone remaining closing condition concerns a pending Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness Application submitted by one of Spectrum’s subsidiaries. Closing the Merger after Small Business Administration (SBA) forgiveness prevents a change of control event under SBA rules that would jeopardize the forgiveness and impact the Company’s P&L for 2021. The Company submitted its forgiveness application in accordance with Paycheck Protection Program rules and expects forgiveness in the very near future. 

“As we near the next phase of our journey, the Board of Directors has asked that Mark Porter lead Spectrum Global Solutions as its new CEO, as we work towards achieving a listing on a national exchange,” said Roger Ponder, Chairman of SGSI. “We are confident in Mark and his outstanding team as they work towards Spectrum’s continued success.”

“I am very excited about the merger with Spectrum and have accepted the appointment as CEO in advance of the Closing in order to accelerate the pace of integration and get everyone focused on the same vision, to make this a world class organization,” said Porter.    

About Spectrum Global Solutions
 Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

