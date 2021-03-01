 

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Present at Virtual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021   

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio, will present at and participate in investor meetings at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The presentation will take place at 5:00 pm ET and a live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://investor.assertiotx.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the webcast will also be available following the live presentation on the investor section of the Company's website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. To learn more visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Max Nemmers
investor@assertiotx.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” ‘believe,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “aim” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to the offering. These risks are more fully described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Merger, Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.




Zeit
18.02.21
Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results After the Close of Markets on Thursday, March 11, 2021
12.02.21
Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of $34.3 Million
10.02.21
Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $34.3 Million Registered Direct Offering
09.02.21
Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of $14 Million
05.02.21
Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $14 Million Registered Direct Offering
03.02.21
Assertio Announces $5.0 Million Insurance Settlement and General Corporate Updates

