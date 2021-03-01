 

Axogen, Inc. Promotes Peter J. Mariani to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ALACHUA, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced the promotion of Peter J. Mariani to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Mariani has served as Axogen’s Chief Financial Officer since 2016. During this time, he has played a key role in the execution of Axogen’s strategy and in building the foundation for long-term growth, overseeing a number of initiatives that have strengthened the company’s capital structure, improved management processes, and expanded the company’s facilities and capabilities.

“Pete’s leadership has had a meaningful impact on our company over the past five years,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “The ability to realize the full potential of our growth opportunity is driven by continued discipline in our business processes, resource allocation, and the execution of our key strategic initiatives. This expanded role recognizes Pete’s significant and ongoing contributions to Axogen’s growth and provides an opportunity for him to drive further improvements that support our ability to achieve our mission.”

In his expanded role, Mr. Mariani will oversee the company’s Quality Assurance team in addition to his current organizational responsibilities, which include oversight of the Finance and Accounting, Investor Relations, Information Technology, and Program Management functions.

About Axogen
Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Wertpapier


