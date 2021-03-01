 

Sonoco Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies

01.03.2021   

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified packaging companies, has been selected for FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2021 and as one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States.

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Executives, directors and analysts rate companies in their own industry on nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success. In the current survey, Sonoco ranked second overall in the Packaging/Container industry. See this year’s list here.

2021 marks the third consecutive year Sonoco has been included on the prestigious Barron’s list. Calvert Research and Management completes a rigorous process of reviewing 230 indicators of 1,000 companies to arrive at the Barron’s list. Those indicators involve economic, environmental, governance and social attributes. Learn more here.

“We are honored to once again be included in both of these prestigious lists,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO of Sonoco. “At Sonoco, we are committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 20,000 employees working in more than 320 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to Better Packaging. Better Life, and ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2018-2019-2020 list. For more information visit www.sonoco.com. 

Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com



Wertpapier


