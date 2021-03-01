 

DGAP-Adhoc Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 22:14  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

01-March-2021 / 22:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 para. 1 MAR
Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 01, 2021

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

 

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announces that according to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year end closing process, MorphoSys' outlook has been exceeded. Group revenues for 2020 are expected to amount to € 327.7 million and therefore slightly above the upper end of the guidance range from € 317 to 327 million. Group revenues include € 18.5 million (USD 22.0 million) revenues from product sales of Monjuvi(R) as well as € 42.5 million for royalties on net sales of Tremfya(R). EBIT (Earnings before Interests and Taxes) for 2020 is expected to be € 27.4 million, and therefore significantly above the upper end of the guidance range of € 10 to 20 million. Expenses for research and development are expected to amount to € 141.4 million and therefore slightly above the guided range of € 130 to 140 million.

All figures are preliminary. Full results will be published as planned on March 15, 2021.

***

END OF AD HOC RELEASE

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 27 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of MorphoSys' proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

