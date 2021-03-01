DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance 01-March-2021 / 22:14 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announces that according to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year end closing process, MorphoSys' outlook has been exceeded. Group revenues for 2020 are expected to amount to € 327.7 million and therefore slightly above the upper end of the guidance range from € 317 to 327 million. Group revenues include € 18.5 million (USD 22.0 million) revenues from product sales of Monjuvi(R) as well as € 42.5 million for royalties on net sales of Tremfya(R). EBIT (Earnings before Interests and Taxes) for 2020 is expected to be € 27.4 million, and therefore significantly above the upper end of the guidance range of € 10 to 20 million. Expenses for research and development are expected to amount to € 141.4 million and therefore slightly above the guided range of € 130 to 140 million.

All figures are preliminary. Full results will be published as planned on March 15, 2021.

