 

Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Dorner Manufacturing; New Platform for Intelligent Motion Provides Catalyst for Growth

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO)(the “Company”), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions, products, technologies and services for material handling, today announced that the Company has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Dorner Manufacturing Corporation (“Dorner”), a leading automation solutions company providing unique, patented technologies in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of high-precision conveying systems, from global private markets firm EQT.

David J. Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “The acquisition of Dorner provides a catalyst for growth in extremely attractive markets and begins the process of reimagining the future of Columbus McKinnon. Dorner advances our strategy to broaden expertise in intelligent motion solutions for material handling, provides access to high-growth secular markets and strengthens our earnings power. Their deep technical expertise and experienced management team are an excellent complement to our global organization. In addition, their offerings provide a critical link to industrial automation, complementing our leadership position in material handling. We believe that the acquisition of Dorner is a defining move that advances our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and enables multiple opportunities for future growth.”

Growth Catalyst

Dorner creates a growth catalyst for Columbus McKinnon and provides diversification into attractive end-markets. A market leader in the nearly $5 billion global specialty conveyor market, Dorner has a proven track record of growth achieving 12% compound annual growth rate over the last five years and outpacing industry growth rates of approximately 6% to 8%.

Compelling Strategic Rationale

  • Markets served by Dorner have strong secular tailwinds driven by supply chain automation and the acceleration of e-commerce adoption across consumer and industrial markets
  • Dorner is a leading supplier to the stable growth life sciences, food processing and consumer packaged goods markets and high growth industrial automation and e-commerce sectors
  • Dorner has a significant and growing high margin after-market business for patented, branded components

Strong Financial Profile

