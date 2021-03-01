MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of March 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of March 16, 2021, record dates of March 17, 2021, and payable dates of March 31, 2021:
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.058930
$0.058930
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.027970
$0.027970
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0210
$0.0000
$0.0210
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.0180
$0.0000
$0.0180
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019630
$0.019630
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.027570
$0.027570
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0370
$0.0000
$0.0370
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.042590
$0.042590
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.0260
$0.0000
$0.0260
MFS Special Value Trust
